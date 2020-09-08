Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity announced for Nintendo Switch

Legend of Zelda fans won’t have to wait long to return to Hyrule, because Nintendo have announced a surprise new Zelda spin-off!

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is a brand new instalment in the Hyrule Warriors series, but this time it’s set 100 years before The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Players will be able to fight in the battles that led up to the events of that game and play as a host of characters fans know and love.

The game is being developed by KOEI Tecmo Games, known for the Dynasty Warriors series. It’ll take the hack-n-slash gameplay from that series and combine it with Breath of the Wild’s distinct art style and characters. The game will support 2-player local co-op, and it promises “dramatic cutscenes” showing the events of the Great Calamity. We'll be able to learn more about the characters and history from one of Nintendo's biggest Zelda titles when the game launches later this year. It’s set to release on November 20th, 2020 exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

Link will have to cut through hordes of enemies in this new adventure.

The game is a successor to the original Hyrule Warriors game which came out back in 2014. That game took all kinds of classic Zelda characters, weapons and monsters from different games in the series, but Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity seems to be taking a more focused approach. As it's a prequel to Breath of the Wild it seems to take place entirely in that world, so all the enemies and playable characters come straight from that game. Currently we know we’ll be able to play as Link, Zelda and the four champions (Urbosa, Mipha, Revali and Daruk), and items like the Shiekah Slate will be making an appearance. It’s possible Nintendo will have surprises in store too but we’ll have to wait and see.

As a bonus, players who pre-order the game will receive a special Pot Lid Shield and Lucky Ladle Sword to use in-game. If you want to get your hands on these items make sure you pre-order or pre-load the game before it comes out this November.

Link and the four champions looking fierce.

This game should help give Nintendo a stronger line-up for the end of the year following the announcement of games like Super Mario 3D All-Stars and Pikmin 3: Deluxe. Nintendo has been pretty quiet for a lot of this year, but they seem to be back in action with all the recent announcements.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity should give Zelda fans something to look forward to before the series celebrates its big 35th anniversary next year. If you’d like to read about what to expect from the anniversary, we came up with a few ideas for what Nintendo might be planning.