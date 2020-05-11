HTC are bundling Half-Life: Alyx with the HTC Vive Pro Full Kit - for a limited period

HTC are bundling Half-Life: Alyx with the HTC Vive Pro Full Kit - for a limited period

HTC have announced that anyone who buys the HTC Vive Pro Full Kit between 11th and 25th May will receive a code for the full version of the acclaimed VR title, Half-Life: Alyx alongside two months of Viveport Infinity which will give new players access to thousands of pieces of VR content.

The Vive Pro has always been about delivering the best quality display and visuals at Vive we consistently offer the most immersive VR experiences through our products by listening to our customers and continuing to improve and innovate. The pairing of Half-Life: Alyx with our Vive Pro Full Kit is the meeting of two exceptional VR experiences in one package” Graham Wheeler, HTC Vive General Manager (Europe).

You can pick up the HTC Vive Pro Full Kit from one of these retailers - be prepared though, it's not cheap!

