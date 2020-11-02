House of Ashes, starring Ashley Tisdale, will be the next Dark Pictures Anthology game

The Dark Pictures Anthology is the ongoing horror anthology series from Until Dawn developers Supermassive Games. Their second release, Little Hope, dropped last week and eyes are set on what frights the next instalment has in store.

As found at the end of Little Hope’s story, players were treated to a teaser trailer for House of Ashes starring High School Musical and Phineas & Ferb star Ashley Tisdale. House of Ashes appears to be set in a war zone this time with a grave threat of damned souls and demons. So, some more light entertainment from Supermassive then.

RabidRetrospectGames captured and shared the teaser for your viewing pleasure.

Our review of Little Hope praised the improved mechanics, more involved storytelling, and greater commitment to scares over its predecessor, Man of Medan, saying “the future is looking very promising (and terrifying) for The Dark Pictures Anthology.”

Hopefully, House of Ashes can continue that trend.

It may be November but that does not mean the spooky good times need to end just yet, so check out our 10 Greatest Horror Games of All Time list. Horror is for life, not just Halloween.