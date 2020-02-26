Hotshot Racing - a 90s inspired arcade racer - is heading to PC and Consoles

Platforms: PC | Sony PlayStation 4 | Microsoft Xbox One | Nintendo Switch
1 minute read
Posted by Gaming News Published

Inspired by the likes of Ridge Racer and Outrun, Hotshot Racing is heading to PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch this year. The arcade racer will offer a 60fps single-player game across all platforms and will surely be a massive hit for anyone who spent their teenage years feeding arcade machines with 50p coins.

Hotshot Racing is set to emulate and expand upon the classic ‘90s arcade racing game formula featuring eight different hotshot drivers to choose from (each with their own personality and multiple varied four-wheeled rides), 16 personality-filled sun-baked tracks from across the globe, and multiple game modes for players to prove their driving prowess. 

When we first played Hotshot Racing we were immediately transported to the halcyon days of our youth when we used to pop 50p coins into classic arcade racers like Virtua Racing, Crusin’ USA, SEGA Rally and others that used to punctuate seafronts across the UK” said Simon Byron, Curve Digital’s Publishing Director. “It’s fantastic to see this type of gameplay make a triumphant return and we can’t wait to see what people make of it!”

We need your help

Running a website like The Digital Fix - especially one with over 20 years of content and an active community - costs lots of money and we need your help. As advertising income for independent sites continues to contract we are looking at other ways of supporting the site hosting and paying for content.

You can help us by using the links on The Digital Fix to buy your films, games and music and we ask that you try to avoid blocking our ads if you can. You can also help directly for just a few pennies per day via our Patreon - and you can even pay to have ads removed from the site entirely.

Click here to find out more about our Patreon and how you can help us.

Did you enjoy the article above? If so please help us by sharing it to your social networks with the buttons below...

Share
Tags
Category news

Latest Articles