Hotshot Racing - a 90s inspired arcade racer - is heading to PC and Consoles

Inspired by the likes of Ridge Racer and Outrun, Hotshot Racing is heading to PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch this year. The arcade racer will offer a 60fps single-player game across all platforms and will surely be a massive hit for anyone who spent their teenage years feeding arcade machines with 50p coins.

Hotshot Racing is set to emulate and expand upon the classic ‘90s arcade racing game formula featuring eight different hotshot drivers to choose from (each with their own personality and multiple varied four-wheeled rides), 16 personality-filled sun-baked tracks from across the globe, and multiple game modes for players to prove their driving prowess.

“When we first played Hotshot Racing we were immediately transported to the halcyon days of our youth when we used to pop 50p coins into classic arcade racers like Virtua Racing, Crusin’ USA, SEGA Rally and others that used to punctuate seafronts across the UK” said Simon Byron, Curve Digital’s Publishing Director. “It’s fantastic to see this type of gameplay make a triumphant return and we can’t wait to see what people make of it!”