Horizon Zero Dawn PC appears on Amazon France

Platforms: PC
1 minute read
Posted by Gaming News Published
While it might be far from a confirmation, the fact that Amazon France have listed a PC release of Horizon Zero Dawn certainly adds weight to the rumours that one of Sony's key exclusives is about to make the jump to a computer near you soon.

The listing is as sparse as things get - no image and just the title and platform, but the fact it's there is enough to hint that there are movements towards the game appearing on a non PlayStation platform.

We're not expecting a release in the short term, but an announcement in the coming weeks is now a lot more likely.

Tags horizon zero dawn
Category news

