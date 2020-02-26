Horizon Zero Dawn PC appears on Amazon France

While it might be far from a confirmation, the fact that Amazon France have listed a PC release of Horizon Zero Dawn certainly adds weight to the rumours that one of Sony's key exclusives is about to make the jump to a computer near you soon.

The listing is as sparse as things get - no image and just the title and platform, but the fact it's there is enough to hint that there are movements towards the game appearing on a non PlayStation platform.

We're not expecting a release in the short term, but an announcement in the coming weeks is now a lot more likely.