Horizon Zero Dawn confirmed for PC - coming this summer

Playstation Worldwide studio head Herman Hulst has confirmed in an interview with the PlayStation Blog that Horizon Zero Dawn is heading to PC in the Summer.
Responding to the interviewer's question Hulst said "Yes, I can confirm that Horizon Zero Dawn is coming to PC this summer…. There will be more information coming from Guerrilla, from the new studio directors [Michiel van der Leeuw, JB van Beek, and Angie Smets] pretty soon."
