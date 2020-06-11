Horizon Forbidden West announced - coming to PlayStation 5, watch the trailer here.Platforms: Sony PlayStation 5
Horizon Zero Dawn was easily one of the best games of the current generation so a sequel was a given, but we weren't expecting Horizon Forbidden West to look quite this stunning. The trailer features the same lush imagery that the first game featured but with a much wider range of environments - including under water.
We can't wait to see what Aloy's next adventure entails - but suffice to say it's going to be amazing.