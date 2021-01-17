Hogwarts Legacy pushed to 2022

One of the most eagerly anticipated games of the year, the open-world role-playing title set in the Harry Potter universe Hogwarts Legacy, has been delayed until 2022.

Releasing a statement via Twitter, the development team stated that the team are "giving the game the time it needs," with no new release date being announced. You can check out the full statement is below.

We would like to thank fans from around the world on the tremendous reaction to the announcement of Hogwarts Legacy from our Portkey Games label. Creating the best possible experience for all of the Wizarding World and gaming fans is paramount to us so we are giving the game the time it needs.



Hogwarts Legacy will be released in 2022. Statement released via Twitter - @HogwartsLegacy

Leaked footage of the game surfaced on the internet back in 2018, but Warner Bros. kept tight-lipped until revealing the game during a PlayStation 5 even last year. Taking place well before the events of the books, Hogwarts Legacy takes place in the 1800s and will see players attend the iconic magical institution and explore a wider open world.

Developed by Avalanche Software, under the watchful eye of Portkey Games, Hogwarts Legacy will be coming to PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X sometime in 2022.