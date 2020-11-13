Hitman turns 20 this month; records 70 million lifetime players

Hitman: Codename 47 was released 21st November 2000, meaning we are just a week away from the 20th anniversary of the Hitman series. The deadly exploits of Agent 47 have spanned 7 games with the latest, Hitman 3, releasing in January 2021.

IO Interactive is starting the birthday party early with a blog post to share the impressive stat that the Hitman franchise has now amassed 70 million players over its lifetime. That is a lot of convenient accidents and/or shameless slaughter over the last two decades.

Aside from a brief speed bump with Hitman: Absolution, the series has spent these 20 years refining its singular formula into something resembling a perfectly tuned watch. If they keep finding new scenarios with new murderous puzzles to unravel within them, Hitman could go on for another 20 years. As a massive fan of the series, I certainly hope so. Assuming no mysterious bald men drop a chandelier on me between now and then.