Hitman 3's February roadmap offers new Escalations, Featured Contracts, and Elusive Targets

Hitman 3 is a bonafide hit. IO Interactive's Hitman swan song is going from strength to strength with critical acclaim and major sales success to their credit, and they are just getting started.

Fans of the previous two games in the new Hitman trilogy know that IO Interactive provide excellent post-release support with bonus contracts, challenges, and special timed one-shot events called Elusive Targets. Hitman 3 will be getting the same support with their February roadmap.

February will see new Escalation challenges, bonus contracts, and a new Elusive Target event.

Owners of the Deluxe Edition will be getting two new Escalation challenges on the 23rd February. The Proloff Parable sees you take on the role of a white ninja, on Hitman 3's Carpathian Mountains stage, and the Gauchito Antiquity will see you take on the role of a tech guru on the Mendoza map.

All Hitman 3 owners will be getting a new Escalation challenge from today with The Baskerville Barney, set in the new classic Dartmoor map which tasks you with killing the entire Carlisle family only through accidents.

Dubai will be getting new featured contracts, designed by Minnmax, from 11th February. Dartmoor will be getting featured contracts designed by KindaFunny from 25th February.

Finally, the fan-favourite Elusive Target is coming back on 26th February with The Deceivers, set on the Sapienza map (our pick for the greatest Hitman level in our 10 Greatest list), which sees you hunt down two different targets.

Hitman 3 is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.