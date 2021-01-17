Hitman 3's Epic Games Store exclusivity causing issues for Hitman 2 owners on PC; Epic are looking into it

One of Hitman 2's best features was the ability to load in all the Hitman levels and play them with the new and improved Hitman 2 engine. This approach was said to be carrying over with Hitman 3, but issues have arisen for PC owners of Hitman 2.

The problem is that Epic Games Store has Hitman 3 as a timed exclusive and Hitman 2 is not available on the service, you need to buy that somewhere else. Despite promises that access to previous content would be available to PC owners, IO has now said players will need to obtain separate access packs to get Hitman and Hitman 2 levels.

Hitman 1's access pack will be free for anyone who already owns Hitman on the Epic Store, or buys Hitman 3 in the first 10 days, but Hitman 2's access pack will currently not be free. Access packs are reasonable for people who do not already own the previous games but asking an existing customer to rebuy their game is always a poor look.

The issue stems from Hitman 3 being unable to detect Hitman 2 content on your system if it was not installed through the same launcher. However, Epic appear to be on the case. Epic CEO Tim Sweeney has tweeted that they will look into the issue, in response to PCGamesN.

If Epic can work out the Hitman 2 issue, we will be sure to let you know, but they only have a few days left as Hitman 3 drops on 20th January.