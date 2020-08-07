Hitman 3 will let players experience the Hitman trilogy in VR

Hitman 3 will let players get closer than ever to the world of assassination with a new feature that will allow them to replay the entire Hitman reboot trilogy through the eyes of Agent 47 in VR.

IO Interactive revealed the exciting new feature during last nights PlayStation State of Play broadcast, which you can check out here.

The trailer is set during the previously revealed Dubai level and while it does appear to be a cinematic interpretation rather than actual gameplay it does appear to be using the in-game engine to provide a fairly accurate idea of what to expect from this new spin on some classic ideas. Hopefully, the trailers smooth sense of locomotion (which can be a problem with these more complex titles in VR, as anyone lacking in an iron stomach who played Resident Evil 7 can probably attest) will be present, as well as the use of the PS Move controllers to interact with items in the game world. I can imagine the iconic fibre wire is especially entertaining to use in VR.

Hitman 1 and 2 are among my favourite titles of this generation, a perfect evolution of an already excellent franchise, and Hitman 3 looks set to take the series even further. I may not be a big VR player (unlike our own Seb, who brilliantly covers all things PSVR for us every month) but I am a huge Hitman fan and this sort of thing could make me seriously consider picking up a headset.

Hitman 3 is coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC in January 2021.