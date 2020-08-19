Hitman 3 to lose online multiplayer and co-op, Elusive Targets teased to change

Hitman 3 is coming and is set to follow the same template of the previous two acclaimed titles, but it won’t all be the same.

In a Hitman 3 developer’s blog, IO Interactive revealed that they would be changing the way Hitman 3 approaches online play, firstly by removing the 1v1 Ghost Mode and removing co-op play from Sniper Assassin mode.

“We have learnt a hell of a lot from Ghost Mode over the last two years and we’ll be taking all of those learnings onboard for what we do in the future with regards to multiplayer,” the post read.

On top of removing these modes from Hitman 3, IO intends to shutter these modes on Hitman 2 as well. The Ghost Mode servers will close on 31st August and the Sniper Assassin co-op servers will be closed ahead of Hitman 3’s launch.

Hitman 3 will retain the popular Contracts, Escalation and Sniper Assassin modes (the latter albeit in a single-player capacity) and, of course, the hugely successful Elusive Targets Mode.

Elusive Targets, the limited period one-shot assassination missions will be seeing a change in format in Hitman 3 but IO Interactive was not ready to reveal the details just yet. When we know, you will know.

Hitman 3 will launch in January 2021 for the current-gen and next-gen systems.