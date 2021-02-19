Hitman 3 PC owners can now import their Hitman 1 & 2 levels

Platforms: PC
One of the best features of Hitman 3 is the ability to play Hitman and Hitman 2 content through the Hitman 3 hub, with the benefit of the Hitman sequels quality of life improvements.

However, a problem presented to PC owners was an inability to transfer their Hitman and Hitman 2 progress and levels over to Hitman 3.

This was down to Hitman 3 being an Epic Games Store exclusive, while Hitman 2 is not available on Epic's digital platform. The initial plan was to ask Hitman 3 owners to repurchase the content as a DLC called an Access Pass. This was an unpopular suggestion, so developer IO Interactive worked on a solution to this issue and have finally made it available to players.

Now owners of Hitman and Hitman 2 on Steam can import their locations to Hitman 3 on Epic Games Store without the need to double-dip. The transfer is a three-step process that asks customers to sign into their IOI Account via a web browser, link their Steam and Epic accounts, and claim their levels in the form of the previously offered Access Pass.

It's a complicated sequence, but Hitman fans should be used to painstakingly moving to tick off objectives before completing their goal.

Full details on the process are available on IO's official site.

