Hitman 3: IO Interactive say Hitman 2 owners will now get those levels for free on PC

After previous statements claimed Hitman 2 content would not be free for previous owners on the PC version of Hitman 3, due to the game not being available on Epic Games Store, and that players essentially would have to repurchase this content through an 'access pass', IO Interactive have stepped up to cut off the growing backlash.

An update has been offered on IO's pre-launch guide that states "We are continuing to work on a solution with our partners to allow PC players who own HITMAN 1 or HITMAN 2 to import locations from those games into HITMAN 3 at no additional cost."

"We can guarantee that players will NOT need to repurchase the games", the statement continues.

Of course, the wording here firmly suggests access will probably not be immediate. They are still working on solving the issue of detecting players own Hitman 2 without it being on Epic Games Store.

Epic's Tim Sweeney insisted on Twitter that he did not want Hitman 2 owners to buy the game a second time and Epic work with IO Interactive to fix this issue.

Until then, anyone who buys Hitman 3 in the first ten days will get access to the Hitman GOTY access pass for free, giving you access to some of the best Hitman levels ever made (you can find out which ones by checking out our new top 10 of the greatest Hitman levels ever.