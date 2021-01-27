Hitman 3 has already broke even

Hitman 3 has been a major win for IO Interactive, with critical acclaim (including a 9/10 from us) and now great sales success as the assassination puzzler has already recouped its development costs after just a week.

"We have been really happy with the Hitman 3 journey," IO Interactive CEO Hakan Abrak told GamesIndustry.biz. "It has been a labour of love between our fans and everyone at the studio. As the developer and publisher, we are immensely proud that we can say Hitman 3 is already profitable. We have recouped the total project costs in less than a week. That puts us in a really good place and allows us to confidently move forward with our ambitious plans for future projects."

One reason credited behind the game's success, according to Abrak, was the fact IO developed and published the game themselves, rather than partnering with other publishers like Square Enix and Warner Bros. This allowed for every department, from development to marketing, to work more closely together.

"We've been able to create a game that our players will love and bring it to them in the most direct way possible; developed and published by IOI," he said. "Having that focus early on has kept us on a path that we all believed in. Everyone at the studio was behind the vision for the game and they know the Hitman universe better than anyone.

Delivering a hit the size of Hitman 3 certainly puts IO Interactive in a strong position ahead of their development process for Project 007, which they suggest may become a trilogy.