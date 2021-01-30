Hitman 3 DLC may take fans back to maps from the first two games

Hitman 3 has been a huge success for IO Interactive, garnering rave reviews and recouping its development costs after just a week of release, so now eyes turn to what's next for Agent 47's swan song.

The previous two Hitman games received bonus DLC, as well as recurring support with their timed, one-shot 'Elusive Target' events, so it stands to reason Hitman 3 would get the same treatment even as IO look ahead to taking on Project 007.

Hitman 2 introduced new maps to the game as part of its DLC, but Hitman chose to take the existing maps and reworked them into a new story called Patient Zero. It seems like Hitman 3 will be adopting that approach, as opposed to creating brand new levels.

IO Interactive executive producer Forest Swartout Large discussed such plans in an interview with TheGamer.

"We're more looking at using existing locations and reimagining them, twisting them. And this time around, we can use the whole trilogy. We can look back at Hitman 2016 maps, Hitman 2 maps - we have all the locations."

The first two games certainly had some all-time classic levels (as per our 10 Greatest Hitman levels list), and Hitman 3 introduced even more, so there is a lot to work with already.

On top of this, Elusive Targets are making a comeback to Hitman 3, and I cannot wait to make my usual approach of throwing an explosive mobile phone at the target to blow up at a distance.