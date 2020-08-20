Hitman 3 delves into The Thornbridge Mystery with a new level reveal

Hitman 3 continues to expand the world of assassination with the reveal of a new level set in Dartmoor, England. Thornbridge Manor, where the homeowner has been murdered and it’s down to Agent 47 to find the killer and then probably drop a chandelier on their head.

Dartmoor joins the previously announced Dubai as one of the many locales Agent 47 will wreak murder and mayhem against the deplorable elite of the world.

This looks like a beautiful, sinister location. Absolutely perfect for Hitman. I love everything about this dimly lit, musty looking place and the whodunnit element is such a novel addition to the game formula. I cannot wait to bust out the fibre wire magnifying glass and start sleuthing when Hitman 3 launches January 2021.