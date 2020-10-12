Hideo Kojima’s PT will play on your PS5 if you were smart enough not to delete it

First noticed by Eurogamer, the PlayStation 5’s backwards compatibility feature will allow PS4 titles to be transferred onto PS5 hardware (with the exception of just 11 titles) and PT is one of the countless titles eligible.

PT was a ‘playable trailer’ for what was intended to be Hideo Kojima’s first collaboration with Guillermo Del Toro and Norman Reedus, Silent Hills before Konami and Kojima parted ways quite acrimoniously and the project was scrapped. The three men would eventually regroup for Death Stranding but Silent Hills would remain one of the great lost titles of history and PT was scrubbed from the PlayStation store entirely, meaning only players who kept the game on their hard drives could still access it.

If you are one of those lucky players and you are upgrading to the PS5, you can rest assured that PT will live for another generation to come, but also I am very jealous and I hate you. That aside, this is a great win for video game preservation.