Here's a first look at Legends of Runeterra's latest expansion, Empires of the Ascended

Fans haven't had to wait too long since the last batch of cards in Riot Games' digital League of Legends based card game, but the next big expansion is already on the horizon.

Empires of the Ascended was revealed today with a trailer, and the first set of card reveals, showing off what we can expect from the desert region of Shurima when it finally arrives in the game. Some iconic League of Legends characters make an appearance in the trailer, confirming Renekton, Nasus and Azir as part of the expansion.

We also got a look at some new mechanics, which will be introduced in the first wave of Shuriman cards.

A new keyword called "Countdown" has been shown, which sees a timer ticking down each turn until it reaches zero, destroying the card and activating special effects. Other cards will be able to speed up the timer, like the "Esteemed Hierophant", which advances it by 2 when played.

Also, we got a hint at a new type of card called "Ascended", which can level up multiple stages. We haven't seen any specific cards yet, but they sound like they'll have powerful effects once levelled up, similar to champions. We even got to see new Poro cards, which are predictably cute, with the "Destined Poro" turning into an "Exalted Poro" when you level up a champion.

You can check out all the cards revealed today here.

Empires of the Ascended will be released on 3rd March, and more cards will be revealed every day until the expansion is out. Legends of Runeterra has been on a roll lately, with regular free updates, balance patches and new content to try, and the Shurima expansion is already looking like a solid addition to the game.