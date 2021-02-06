Hear the Super Mario World score like never before - fan project completely restores iconic themes

One of my all-time favourite games is Super Mario World on the Super Nintendo, and a big part of that comes down to the amazing score by Koji Kondo.

Unfortunately, as was a common problem at the time, Kondo's full vision for Super Mario World needed to be compromised somewhat, or, more accurately, compressed. The music samples needed to be brought down to a manageable size to work with the Super Nintendo's limited power and so many little nuances were lost.

That all changes now, with thanks to the ingenuity of the Super Mario World Restored project, the original sound files for the Super Mario World score have been fully restored.

Following the famous Nintendo Gigaleak, Twitter user lebrickster and his team were able to work out the names for many instruments used in Super Mario World score and used that information to locate the original samples. Now they are restoring each sample in a fully uncompressed form.

While the full soundtrack is not yet available, a good number are available to listen to now.

Here is the delightful, iconic Title theme:

Here is the sinister Fortress theme:

Here is the Overworld theme for when you are riding sweet, trusting Yoshi:

And, to cap things off, here is the sound that followed Mario dying. A sound I grew accustomed to in my youth:

There are more tracks on the project's playlist, so check it out.

This is a rather special moment for me, someone who grew up with Super Mario World in a formative point in my gaming life, this is like hearing the score for the first time.