Head Over Heels is hopefully getting an update with Jon Ritman's help

Eighties gamers will mostly fondly remember the brilliant isometric 3D platform adventure, Head Over Heels - a game that saw you initially trying to reunite the two titular characters before they head off on an adventure. It was one of the most highly rated games on the 8-bit platforms - including the ZX Spectrum - and was eventually updated and released on the Atari ST and Amiga too.

Now, over thirty years since the game was released, the team behind the ZX Spectrum Next have managed to convince Jon Ritman to return to one of his most loved and critically acclaimed games and help out on an update that will include new levels and adventures as well as upgraded graphics that take advantage of the ZX Spectrum Next's increased colour palette and abilities.

The game was announced as the £1.5million Kickstarter stretch goal of the ZX Spectrum Next's second Kickstarter - so there's no guarantee it will happen until that figure has been met. It's looking good though with over £1.4 million pledged so far and with one week left until the Kickstarter closes.

Let's hope we'll be sharing some good news on that very soon!