Halo: The Master Chief Collection is coming to Xbox Series X as a free upgrade with 120fps 4K and more!

One title that was conspicuous by its absence in the announced launch line-up of 'Optimised for Xbox Series X' titles was Halo: The Master Chief Collection. Thankfully we now know that the optimised release is coming but it'll be fashionably late when it arrives on 17th November.

To make up for making Halo fans wait a week, the Master Chief Collection will be upgraded to make the most of the more powerful Xbox Series X hardware - this includes 120fps gameplay in both campaign and multiplayer on both the Xbox Series X and S alongside full 4K visuals on the Series X. The collection will also fully support cross-gen play in multiplayer and will include adjustable FOV to help those who find fixed FOV an issue.

While the next instalment of the Halo series is now delayed until next year, at least we can play these three classic games once again and they're going to feel fresh.