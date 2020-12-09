Halo Infinite locked in for autumn 2021

Having originally been slated as a launch title for the Xbox Series X it would appear that Halo Infinite was far further from completion than we ever expected. Despite the big gameplay reveal earlier this year - which saw much concern amongst fans - the game was delayed until, what we thought was, Spring 2021.

However we now have something a little more firm with the news that Microsoft have announced the game is going to ship next Autumn.

The good news is that the game is getting a major overhaul while we wait. Creative director Joseph Staten posted over on Halo Waypoint that the criticism that the game faced following the gameplay reveal "brought new opportunities and considerations to light" before going on to state that steps are being taken to "address some of these areas and raise the level of fidelity and overall presentation for the final game."

Staten also said "Truly, Halo Infinite is a world in which I love spending time and that I’m thrilled to return to, both as a designer and a player.On behalf of the entire team, thank you for your patience and your passion. We can’t wait for you to join us on the Halo Infinite adventure, first with Insider flighting later next year, and then when we ship in Fall 2021."

Halo Infinite was originally announced for release on the entire Xbox One and Series S/X range, but the gameplay reveal made only mention of the next generation console. Given the work that is being done is likely to add even more weight to the requirements of the game we are now doubtful that Xbox One owners will get to play the game when it does finally arrive.