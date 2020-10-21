Halloween comes to Red Dead Online; Halloween Pass and Dead of Night mode added to Rockstar’s western

After data miners found rather definitive proof of what the next Halloween event Red Dead Online would look like, the wait is finally over and Halloween has come to Red Dead Redemption 2 once again.

Most notably is the Dead of Night mode, a competitive team-based game where you have to kill the most undead (and each other) to win. Gaining control of the Night Stalker mask will give you additional supernatural abilities to make killing everyone that little bit easier and spookier. Triple payouts and a care package are available if you play Dead of Night within the next seven days.

The other major additions to Red Dead Online come as part of the Halloween Pass. This is a limited time battle pass that you can buy for 10 gold bars, which has 20 ranks to progress through that unlock a series of seasonal awards. These include creepy clothing, a bone machete, spooky camera filters, and a Gothic makeover for your moonshine bar.

Red Dead Online’s Halloween event will be running from now until 16th November.