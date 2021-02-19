Half-Life DLC Blue Shift is getting the Black Mesa remake treatment

Now that the authorised Half-Life fan remake Black Mesa is finished, eyes turn to remake other Half-Life titles in the interminable wait until Valve gets around making a new Half-Life.

A new developer group, called HECU Collective, is working on a remake of the Half-Life expansion Blue Shift. This was a Gearbox-developed DLC expansion released in 2001, re-telling the events of the original game's disastrous Black Mesa incident from the perspective of a security guard called Barney Calhoun. Far from iconic, being too short and predictable to be held in the same regard as other Half-Life titles, but it did introduce Barney to Half-Life canon, and he would go on to appear in other Half-Life games.

The remake, called Black Mesa: Blue Shift, will use Black Mesa resources and be developed in the same style with the same episodic release structure. There is no word on how far the game is in development, but the HECU Collective shared some screens and said they hope to announce a demo soon.