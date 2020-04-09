Guilty Gear -Strive- coming to PlayStation 4 later this year

Bandai Namco have announced that they are to distribute Guilty Gear -Strive- in Europe and Asia on the PlayStation 4 and it will release in late 2020.

Guilty Gear -Strive- is the next main instalment in the Guilty Gear Franchise. This latest iteration will bring the franchise to the next level with new gameplay and updated design, created by the main development team that is lauded over their previous work.

“We are pleased to announce that BANDAI NAMCO ENTERTAINMENT will be distributing the latest title in the Guilty Gear series, Guilty Gear -Strive-. I am surprised that the chit-chat I have exchanged with Harada-san a few years ago has come to fruition” comments Daisuke Ishiwatari, General Director of Guilty Gear Series, “I wish this partnership will bring new joy to more users in Europe and Asia. We are working hard with BANDAI NAMCO ENTERTAINMENT to get people in Europe and Asia to play Guilty Gear more than ever before. Please look forward to it!”