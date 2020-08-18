GTA VI and GTA Vice City Online domain names registered by Rockstar publisher

An eagle-eyed Redditor called u/cmputerguy discovered that Rockstar Games publisher Take Two Interactive have claimed and renewed domain names for GTAVI.com and GTAViceCityOnline.com

GTA VI has been a long time coming and it is highly unlikely this will change anytime soon, as GTA V and GTA Online are set to migrate to the next-gen with GTA Online being available free to all PS5 users, but this shows that runiurs of GTA VI being set in Vice City may hold weight and that the next-gen of GTA will be getting another online mode. Unsurprising, given GTA V and GTA Online are still massive moneymakers for Take Two.

The registration info for GTAViceCityOnline.com

It would be surprising to see a GTA VI announcement anytime soon, given Rockstar will want all focus on GTA Online when it makes the next-gen leap next year.

Some interesting speculation has also suggests that maybe GTA Vice City Online will not be connected to GTA VI at all, and will instead be a massive independent update to the existing GTA Online. It is clear that GTA Online has a life of its own and is willing to make major changes to the GTA V framework, such as completely redesigning the in-game casino and creating new functional locations in that game that do not exist in the solo player game, and the big rumours for the games next December update lean towards similarly world-changing additions. Adding an entirely new city for players to visit and explore, especially a firm fan favourite like Vice City would certainly be an exciting way to maintain interest in the title as we bid the current-gen goodbye.

Whatever happens in the crazy world of GTA, we will be sure to keep you updated with felonious enthusiasm.