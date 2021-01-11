GTA V is the game that refuses to say die as it continued its monster sales surge through 2020 to become the third-biggest selling game of the year in the UK charts.

With the constant lockdowns, demand for GTA V and GTA Online, in particular, has gone through the roof. GTA V has sold this well without a new next-gen edition (those are still to come), the Entertainment Retailers Association have reported that GTA V is only behind FIFA 21 and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War as the biggest games of the year.

Rockstar's behemoth title moved 1,127,222 copies. The game beat out some of the biggest games of last year, including Assassin's Creed Valhalla (at 665.8k copies), and two GOTY contenders Animal Crossing: New Horizons (810.5k) and The Last of Us: Part II (539.2k).

This is all you need to know why Rockstar is in no rush to announce GTA 6, a game that has now spanned three console generations is still one of the biggest games of the year. If you really want GTA 6 to happen, stop buying GTA V. I acknowledge that I am a massive hypocrite here because I just bought my 4th version of the game last month.

For everyone who has picked up a fresh copy of GTA V, Prime Gaming are now offering in-game discounts and a Kosatka Sonar Station for absolutely free. You can read more about the Prime Gaming deals in our Prime Gaming rundown.