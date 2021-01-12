GTA V dataminers suggest the PS5 port will be based on Red Dead Redemption 2's engine

With the PS5 version of GTA V on the horizon, fans are interested to see what exactly this third iteration of the blockbuster title will bring. It appears the new port may make use of the Red Dead Redemption 2 game engine.

On the GTAforums, user Tez2 points out a series of new strings brought in during the most recent GTA V update that relate "to the standalone version." One string comes directly from Red Dead Redemption 2's version of the RAGE engine. This supports previous claims from forum users that the GTA V next-gen port will be utilising the newest version of the RAGE engine as seen in Red Dead Redemption 2.

RAGE has been Rockstar's game engine of choice since 2006, which they first used with GTA IV. It has been used to create both Red Dead Redemption games and Max Payne 3. It has undergone many makeovers in that time, even looking at the leap in quality between GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2 is staggering.

Not a lot is known about the extent to which the new RAGE engine will be incorporated into GTA V, Tez suggests only the updated UI may be used, so don't get your hopes up for massively improved graphics. The new version of GTA V is coming to PS5 and promises to be "expanded and enhanced", but there is currently no clarification on just how expanded or how enhanced this game will be compared to previous versions.

Likely, this new version of GTA V will only improve the title's monster sales run, where it found itself the third best-selling game of 2020 in the UK, which means it is probably going to be quite a wait before we get a GTA 6.