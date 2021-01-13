GTA V actors recreate meme-worthy 'Lamar roasts Franklin' scene in real life

GTA V's place as a cultural juggernaut remains alive and well, with the game gearing up for a next-gen release (having already been released on two other generations) and being a sales giant in 2020. Even now there are elements of the game still disseminating into popular culture a full seven years after release.

The latest zeitgeist moment comes in the form of a brief scene which sees player-character Franklin roasted quite spectacularly by his old friend Lamar. The scene has been repurposed by creative fans to become the latest meme format du jour. There have been recreations using Kermit, Harry Potter, Big Smoke from GTA: San Andreas, a Skyrim guard, and more. They are all worth checking out for their increased absurdity.

Now the actors who played Franklin (Shawn Fonteno) and Lamar (Gerald “Slink” Johnson) are getting in on the fun, thanks to a video from PlayStation Haven that has them re-enacting the scene in real life.

If you enjoy yourself some GTA style strong language, you can check the video below. It is very much NSFW and viewer discretion is advised.