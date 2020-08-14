GTA staple Lazlow Jones departs Rockstar

Longtime fans of GTA, like myself, will have many fond memories of DJ Lazlow, the perpetually down on his luck radio host, bouncing from job to job and city to city. Lazlow was the only GTA character who managed to transcend dimensions by making the jump from GTA’s 3Dverse (GTA 3, Vice City, San Andreas) to the HDverse (GTA IV, V, Online) and actually became a physical presence in the series in GTA V and GTA Online (if you’re a big spender and buy a night club). His enduring appeal is entirely down to the brilliant, irreplaceable work of the man who played him: Lazlow Jones.

Lazlow Jones was not merely a performer fo the GTA series, he was a veteran writer and producer for Grand Theft Auto and many more of Rockstar’s most beloved IPs; such as Red Dead Redemption and Bully.

Jones has worked with Rockstar for 20 years and, sadly, that time has now come to an end as the GTA icon has left Rockstar Games.

Eagle-eyed GTA YouTuber GTAMen noted that Lazlow's Lazlow’s LinkedIn profile reveals the departure happened quite discretely in April 2020 and he is now working on several in-development shows for Disney and Netflix, as well as doing consulting work for an unnamed video game company.

This is another sad loss for Rockstar after Dan Houser, genius writer of the GTA and Red Dead franchises, left the company in March. Both men left an indelible mark on the company and some of the greatest gaming franchises in history and everyone at The Digital Fix wishes them the best in wherever the future takes them.

To end on a happier note, enjoy this video compilation of all of Lazlow’s GTA radio shows and physical cameos in a very comprehensive YouTube video.

So long, Lazlow, we will never see your like again.