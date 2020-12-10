GTA Online: The Cayo Perico Heist gets a trailer

The next major GTA Online drops this Tuesday. The Cayo Perico Heist will take players to an all-new island to rob take in the sights and sounds, soak up some sun, rob a drug lord, live on a submarine. Standard stuff for GTA.

Rockstar have released a new trailer to get you hyped for the criminal chaos to come.

Rockstar always goes all out with their big content updates, providing complete narrative experiences for the mission-focused player and brand new content to screw around with for the sandbox maniacs who just like griefing strangers. If you have not played the game since the original heists were released, the game is radically different since the Doomsday Heist and Diamond Casino Heist. And all the better for it.

This promises to be the biggest update in GTA Online history; bringing an entirely new region, new content, and even new music in the form of revised radio stations and a brand new club called The Music Locker.

GTA Online: The Cayo Perico Heist drops 15th December.