GTA Online glitch cheats are taken out, gangland-style: Rockstar reset player accounts

No one likes cheaters in gaming, especially not publishers who want your time and money. Rockstar made an example of a group of GTA Online players who have been exploiting an apartment garage glitch to raise large amounts of money for minimum effort. Video guides for the trick have been getting pulled from YouTube via copyright strikes from Take-Two Interactive, they are very serious about blocking this exploit from being known.

Rockstar took things further this week when they started resetting the accounts of any players caught cheating the system. No bank balance adjustments, a straight scorched earth approach.

A Rockstar support entry clarified the move: “Players found to be manipulating and abusing Property trade-ins to gain GTA$ illegitimately have had affected characters reset. As part of our ongoing efforts to maintain a healthy game environment for all players, anyone found to be abusing exploits and cheats to illegitimately gain GTA$ and in-game items may be subject to penalties including cash balance adjustments, character resets, suspensions and up to permanent bans as appropriate.”

Being the entitled brats that all cheaters are, the affected gamers are taking this whole thing poorly.

Warning: Tantrums incoming.

Pictured: Gamers discovering their accounts were reset.

Honestly, if you’ve been playing GTA Online for 7 years and struggle to make money then you’re probably just not very good at the game. Enjoy that fresh start, crybabies.