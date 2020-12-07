GTA Online announce their new VIP Night Club, The Music Locker, plus reworked radio stations

GTA Online is getting an audio-revamp soon with the announcement of a brand new nightclub and a big update to their radio stations.

Revealed by Rockstar Games in a tweet, the brand new Music Locker venue will be opening underneath the Diamond Casino & Resort.

Regular players will have noticed building work has already started around the casino, this is what they have been working on.

In the supplied link, Rockstar went on to say that The Music Locker will be the home to some world-class DJs and "stunning visuals and an impeccable sound system ready to deliver basslines directly to your midsection."

The site will play host to their own DJs and will bring in different DJs with future updates, treating the entire thing like a real club with their own house DJ.

The update went on to say that more music news is coming soon. This includes new radio stations (previously promised as part of The Cayo Perico Heist, coming next week), more new DJs, and extra music for existing stations in what Rockstar call "the city’s biggest musical update since launch."