GTA fans are obsessing over a dirt road in Virginia that might be hinting at GTA 6

After Rockstar shook things up with their exciting El Rubio teaser for what would eventually be known as The Cayo Perico Heist, some eagle-eyed fans noticed coordinates at the bottom of the El Rubio Dossier tease.

Following the coordinates through Google Maps will take you to Middle Mountain Trail, Virginia, a dirt road in the middle of nowhere. What makes this road so interesting to GTA fans is its shape; it's unmistakably shaped like a VI.

That's either a perfect VI or a terrible looking 5.

Naturally, fans have decided this means something regarding GTA 6, but they have no idea what. It seems unlikely this is an indication of a GTA 6 announcement, Rockstar is gearing up for their biggest GTA Online update ever this December and the monster hit MMO is moving to next-gen in 2021. There is clearly still plenty of money left to make with GTA V so would Rockstar really dilute the hype for those two things by teasing and then announcing GTA 6?

That said, this particular tease is a compelling one, and I can never truly let the GTA 6 dream die. I still live in hope that rumours of a return to Vice City will come to fruition one day. Maybe when the PS6 and Xbox X Series 360 X get released?