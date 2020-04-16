Grand Theft Auto VI is Rockstar's next release - but it might be smaller than you'd expect and crunch shouldn't be an issue.

Kotaku are reporting that Rockstar are currently actively working on Grand Theft Auto VI - which, let's be honest, isn't really a surprise. However the news that the game may launch in a smaller form than GTA V is.

But that isn't a bad thing.

The change is as a result of the company tackling crunch in their development teams - a shift that has been put in place since the release of Red Dead Redemption 2. Going forward, in order to avoid crunch and make releases more manageable it would appear the plan is to make the initial release of the next GTA game smaller, and therefore less imposing in terms of deadlines, but then to follow up with content that expands the game post release.

Basically moving a lot of the development back to DLC to reduce crunch during the main phase of development.

In an email sent out to staff at the end of last year, Rockstar executive Jennifer Kolbe said “We have taken conscious steps to improve our approach to developing games in order to reduce the need for overtime ... We realise we still have plenty to do in this area and will continue to take steps so we can more accurately predict and schedule games and DLC in a way that is more sustainable but still allows us the creative flexibility to iterate on the incredibly ambitious and complex games we make.”

Kotaku's report includes some comments from Rockstar developers who are already feeling the benefit of the changes to the company culture - let's hope our games become more ethical towards those that create them during the next generation.