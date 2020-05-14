Grand Theft Auto V will be free on Epic Games Store - and we know because Epic leaked it!

Grand Theft Auto V is going to be available for FREE to keep forever for PC owners for one week up until 21st May via the Epic Games Store. The news was accidentally leaked and then deleted early on Twitter by Epic themselves but not before others had captured the advert and shared it online.

Grand Theft Auto V is one of the best installments in the franchise so far and being able to own it for absolutely no outlay at all is pretty much the definition of a cracking deal.

Not only will you be able to play GTA5 for free but it also gives you access to the massive online world that is GTA Online with all of it's internet based carnage.

The game isn't available to download for free just yet, but it can't be long before it is...