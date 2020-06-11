Grand Theft Auto V: Expanded and Enhanced coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in the second half of 2021

Rockstar sure now how to milk a good thing - having released back on the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 before being remastered for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, it now appears that the game is making another generational leap with the release of Grand Theft Auto V: Expanded and Enhanced when it gets another update for PlayStation 5 in 2021. Not only that - PlayStation Network subscribers will be able to access Grand Theft Auto Online for FREE when the console launches.

Watch the full announcement above.

Rockstar have since confirmed that the game is heading the both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, so this will be a cross-platform release when it arrives in the second half of 2021.