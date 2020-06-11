Grand Theft Auto V: Expanded and Enhanced coming to PlayStation 5 in 2021

Rockstar sure now how to milk a good thing - having released back on the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 before being remastered for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, it now appears that the game is making another generational leap with the release of Grand Theft Auto V: Expanded and Enhanced when it gets another update for PlayStation 5 in 2021. Not only that - PlayStation Network subscribers will be able to access Grand Theft Auto Online for FREE when the console launches.

Watch the full announcement above.