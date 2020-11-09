Gorillaz shoot their new music video inside GTA V

The Valley of the Pagans, the latest track from Gorillaz’s Song Machine, is out now and the music video has been shot within GTA V.

The video sees the acclaimed virtual band go for a joyride and, honestly, where better to do that than the streets of Los Santos?

The track is backed up by Beck, presented in the video through the game’s iFruit phone interface, and showcases the chaos one can get up to in this game. The moments where the animated band blend in with the in-game visuals work really well, too.

This is not the first time we have seen Gorillaz cross over with a video game for Song Machine, episode 5 of the unconventional, long-form music project was called PAC-MAN (ft. ScHoolboy Q.)