Google shuts down Stadia game development studios

Google is set to shut down its Stadia game development studios for its cloud streaming service, as they shift focus towards third-party games.

Stadia VP Phil Harrison confirmed that Google will "not be investing further in bringing exclusive content from our internal development team SG&E, beyond any near-term planned games."

This is said to be due to the high costs involved in game development on a AAA level. Essentially, the billion-dollar tech giant underestimated how expensive game development was on the level they wanted. This is a common issue with companies wanting to step into the games industry, Google is not the first, and they will not be the last.

The company will now focus more on bringing third-party games to the platform and pursuing new publishing partnerships.

"Having games streamed to any screen is the future of this industry, and we'll continue to invest in Stadia and its underlying platform to provide the best cloud gaming experience for our partners and the gaming community," Harrison said. "This has been the vision of Stadia since the beginning."

The Google statement also cites the "successful launch of Cyberpunk 2077 on Stadia" in their opening paragraph; it could be that Google found a unique selling point for Stadia during the disastrous console launch of Cyberpunk and see more upside to this than with expensive to produce platform exclusives.

Stadia VP Jade Raymond, an industry veteran from EA Motive and Ubisoft Toronto, who led Google's game studios, will be leaving the company. However, most of the SG&E team are said to be moving to new roles within the company.

Alongside the reports coming out of Amazon Games Studios, this is another story of a major corporation trying to get into the games industry without any real understanding of what that entails. They look at Sony and Microsoft stepping in and becoming the industry's new giants and assumed it was easy.

It is not.

The history of home gaming could fill The Great Library of Alexandria with the names of its failures; Sony did everything right with the PlayStation but it really just came down to pure luck that Sega and Nintendo dropped the ball that generation. Microsoft operated at a huge loss during their first generation of Xbox; they had to take a massive hit to stay in the race to deliver a hit the size of the Xbox 360. The gaming industry is tough to crack, and it takes time to do so.

It requires patience to succeed in the gaming industry, something Google has revealed they lack. They abandon almost every project that does not deliver immediate returns (remember the Google Glass? Of course, you don't). They rushed out a good idea paired with a bad business model, and they failed to develop or secure any original titles until it was far too late to matter, and when it shockingly failed to take off, you could already see the writing on the wall. You will have to forgive my lack of surprise in a year when we hear Google is closing down Stadia entirely.