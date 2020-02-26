Golf With Your Friends is heading to consoles this year

Platforms: Microsoft Xbox One | Sony PlayStation 4 | PC
1 minute read
Posted by Gaming News Published

Golf With Your Friends is making the jump from PC (where it is currently available via Steam Early Access) to the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch later this year.

Offering 12 player online multiplayer across 10 levels the game is set to find a much wider audience when it lands on consoles.

Features

  • Friendly competition: Players can ‘putt’ their skills to the test against 11 people in online multiplayer.
  • Golf, with a view: Normal golf greens are so last year, Golf With Your Friends offers more than 10 unique courses, each with their own theme and location.
  • Super-powered golf: Players can hinder their friends progress with powerups available in custom game modes. Throw down honey, turn their ball into a square, or freeze them on the spot to take the lead and drive a wedge between friends.
  • Multiple game modes: Sometimes golf is just golf, and sometimes it’s golf with a basketball hoop or a hockey goal – both game modes are available alongside the classic mini golf mode.
  • Fabulous golf: Rock the fairway in style, with unlockable skins, hats and trails for the golf balls.

We need your help

Running a website like The Digital Fix - especially one with over 20 years of content and an active community - costs lots of money and we need your help. As advertising income for independent sites continues to contract we are looking at other ways of supporting the site hosting and paying for content.

You can help us by using the links on The Digital Fix to buy your films, games and music and we ask that you try to avoid blocking our ads if you can. You can also help directly for just a few pennies per day via our Patreon - and you can even pay to have ads removed from the site entirely.

Click here to find out more about our Patreon and how you can help us.

Did you enjoy the article above? If so please help us by sharing it to your social networks with the buttons below...

Share
Tags Golf With Your Friends, team17
Category news

Latest Articles