Godzilla stomps (and wobbles) his way into Fall Guys

Oh no, there goes Tokyo. The official Fall Guys Twitter account was very excited to announce today that Godzilla will be coming to the successful battle royale game as a new outfit for your jelly bean to wear, in partnership with Toho.

The brilliant looking costume will cost you 10 crowns and it is arriving on Godzilla Day, 3rd November so you better get working on those wins if you want to be the true King of the Monsterbeans in Fall Guys.

This suit comes after the release of the recent Sonic the Hedgehog suit and I am suddenly quite grateful I forgot to use any crowns on that.