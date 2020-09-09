Godzilla joins the San Francisco skyline thanks to a Microsoft Flight Simulator mod

With a purposeful grimace and a terrible sound, Godzilla has joined the massively popular Microsoft Flight Simulator as a new mod.

Modder Sergio Perea has added the King of Monsters beside the Bay Bridge in San Francisco. The addition is just a posable model rather than a moving, destructive NPC. It’s a little like Godzilla is standing watch over the people of San Francisco, so this is likely late Shōwa era Godzilla, a peaceful guardian who will spring into action when some other ugly kaiju dares to look for trouble. Fear not San Fran locals, Big G has your back.

(Deafening roar)

If you want a Godzilla of your own, you can download the mid via Nexus Mods, where you'll find installation instructions.