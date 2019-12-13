Godfall is the first CONFIRMED PlayStation 5 game - coming to the next generation in next Christmas

Gearbox are the first studio to confirm a game for Sony's next generation console with the news that Godfall is heading to the PlayStation 5 and PC (via the Epic Games Store) next Christmas - and there's every chance it'll be a launch title given the release timeframe. There is no news of an Xbox Project Scarlett release so this could be a console exclusive win for Sony.

Described as a third person action RPG with a focus on co-op and looting it pretty much ticks all of the usual Gearbox boxes. The announcement trailer is above...

Developer Counterplay said in a separate statement "as players face challenging missions in the world of Godfall, enemies and bosses will reward fans with head-turning loot as they are vanquished".

They went on to add "Counterplay Games is aiming to feed into that yearning for the next best piece in your character build, so they plan to provide plenty of loot to players to ensure there’s meaningful impact to gameplay and playstyles."