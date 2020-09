After a hugely successful PS5 Showcase (which we will cover in full over the course of the next day, no fear), where Sony consistently flexed on the competition, they apparently had one last flex in them.

God of War 2 is coming in 2021. Next year. Not 2022, not 2023. Just a single year away from being reunited with Kratos and Atreus as they seemingly deal with Ragnarok itself, the end of all things. I am sure Kratos will take all of this in his trademark good-humoured way.