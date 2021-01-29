Glitchpunk promises Cyberpunk meets GTA 2

Developer Dark Lord and publisher Daedalic Entertainment are looking to bring the GTA-clone back to its roots with Glitchpunk, a game which promises to mix Cyberpunk with some classic top-down GTA 2 style gameplay.

In Glitchpunk you will play as a glitching android that breaks away from their own programming and decides to take down corrupt governments and megacorps that are to be expected in cyberpunk dystopias (and, let's be real, 2021).

The action will see you massacring bad guys, being chased by the cops in stolen cars, and upgrade your own body with advanced tech, adding some cyberpunk staples like hacking to the tried and true original GTA play style. And much like the two pre-3D GTAs, the game will span multiple cities with a wide assortment of gangs to meet and cross.

You can check out the vibrant, action-packed trailer below.

Being an old bastard, I have many fond memories of the classic GTAs before venturing into the brave new world of 3D. As a result, Glitchpunk looks like a marvellous throwback.

Glitchpunk will enter Early Access on Steam in the first half of 2021, a demo will be available during the Steam Games Festival, from 3rd to the 9th February.

