Ghost of Tsushima will run at 60 FPS on PS5

Ghost of Tsushima will be playable from day one on the PS5 via backwards compatibility, as well as an improved frame rate, developer Sucker Punch has confirmed.

Utilising the PS5's Game Boost feature, players will be able to bump the settings up for the game, increasing the frame rate to 60 FPS on Sony's newest console. The game will also feature even quicker load times and players will be able to pick up where they left off by transferring their save data over.

In our review of the game, we called it "one of the best games of this generation" and it looks set to continue to be popular on next-gen consoles, with the upcoming Version 1.1 update being added later this week. The update will bring a New Game+ mode, as well as online co-op mode called "Legends". And let's not forget the most important update of all - you'll be able to pet the dogs in the game too.

Over 99% of PS4 games will be playable on the PS5 via backwards combability, which leaves a small number of games that you won't be able to play. For the list of games that you won't be able to play from day one, check below.