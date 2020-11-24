Get a look at Cyberpunk 2077 running on a PS4 Pro and PS5

Much like their previous special look at Cyberpunk 2077 (which showcased the game running on the Xbox One X and Xbox Series X via backwards compatibility), CD Projekt Red is sharing a gameplay look at their sci-fi RPG blockbuster running on Sony's consoles. Namely the PS4 Pro and on a PS5 via backwards compatibility. A full-fat next-gen upgrade will be coming to the Series X and PS5 in the near future but, for now, they will both be running as backwards compatible titles with improved performance.

This video is set at the start of the game and sees the player choosing the Nomad path and switches between the PS4 Pro and PS5 intermittently to give you a good sense of how each system will run the game. Both appear to be running well, much like with Microsoft's systems.

Cyberpunk 2077 is coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Stadia on 10th December.